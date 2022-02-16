Bossip Video

Dr. Dre stars in the latest Beats campaign following his electric Super Bowl performance paying homage to Los Angeles.

This weekend, Dr. Dre absolutely dominated the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, representing Los Angeles alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar. The impressive show has already racked up over 44 million views in less than 48 hours after airing. Many would argue this might have been the most impressive halftime show thus far.

Now, Dre is once again representing Los Angeles in the latest Beats campaign.

When you think Los Angeles. you have to think Dr. Dre. It’s the hometown he has represented for over 35 summers while being in the spotlight. In the new film titled “Made In LA,” Dre pays homage to Los Angeles and the iconic names that have shaped its culture, offering the perspective of a young man determined to make it in Los Angeles.

Dre narrates the story while showcasing the most influential entertainers and change-makers from Los Angeles. The campaign spot concludes with a final shot of Dre gazing forward at his city. reminding us all anything is possible in sunny Los Angeles.