Kanye West announces his new album DONDA 2 will be executive produced by Future and will drop in February.

One of the biggest music rollouts of last year was Kanye West’s 10th studio album, DONDA.

The album came with four listening sessions in Las Vegas, Atlanta, and finally, his hometown of Chicago. His listening sessions even broke Apple Music streaming records because, whether you hate him or love him, people care what Yeezy is up to and want to hear his new music. Even with massive delays and the album not releasing on time, DONDA still managed to go # 1 upon its release. In the months since Kanye has released a deluxe version of the album as well.

Usually, for Ye, he drops his album and then goes back into creator mode by working on his other many passions. This time around, though, with his divorce happening at the same time, he seems to be taking a different approach and staying in the studio while working on everything at once. He recently released a song with the game titled “EAZY” and has been spotted in the studio with everyone from Blueface to Moneybagg Yo.

Today, Kanye finally made the formal announcement that his follow up album DONDA 2 will release on February 22nd and will be executive produced by Future.

Check out the announcement below:

Who do YOU think will be on the album?