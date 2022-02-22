Bossip Video

Authorities announce the names of two more suspects in the Young Dolph murder case.

Back in November, we lost entrepreneur and rapper, Young Dolph. Ever since then, the police have been trying to uncover what lead to his vicious murder outside of a local cookie shop in Memphis.

His murder was just hours before Dolph was set to bless the community with a Turkey Drive and left his fans and community stunned. Thus far, authorities have been able to make some progress in the murder investigation, arresting Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith who have been charged with first-degree murder. Johnson was arrested after trying to flee from police after promising to turn himself in. Both men have struggled to get a proper legal team, but that hasn’t stopped authorities from continuing to crack the case open.

Now, police have named two more suspects in the murder, Joshua Taylor and Devin Burns.

Memphis police have not named what role either suspect played in the murder or if they are from Memphis, but have already apprehended Devin Burns. One other suspect, Shondale Barnett, was released from Clay County, Indiana jail in mid-January at the direction of Memphis authorities without reason. However, there is still an arrest warrant out for Barnett’s arrest.