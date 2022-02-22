Bossip Video

Tom Holland is known for spilling some top secret information in interviews, but his latest reveal might be the most unexpected yet.

On Monday, February 21, the actor stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to talk about his new film, Uncharted. But, of course, Tom is still Spider-Man, so the late night host snuck in a few questions about his latest film, No Way Home.

In this interview, the 25-year-old ended up revealing that one of the three Spider-Man actors in the new film — himself, Tobey Maguire, or Andrew Garfield — wore a prosthetic butt under their Spidey suit.

“I’ll give you a spoiler,” said Holland about the film. “And I’m not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit.” He went on to add, “You can figure out that for yourselves.” Meyers replied, “Everybody thinks you’re such a nice guy, but you’re all about ticket sales. ‘Cause now everybody is going back out [to the theater] to try to find the fake a**.” That’s when Tom continued to talk about the butt padding, saying, “I remember being on set and being like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute. No, that’s not real.'” Knowing the Spider-Man fanbase, we’ll have some video evidence of who wore the prosthetic butt by tonight.

