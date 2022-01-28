Bossip Video

Tom Holland finally sits down alongside Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire for their first joint interview after Spiderman: No Way Home.

By now, everyone–or, at least, most people in the world–have seen the third entry in Tom Holland and Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy. The movie has shattered expectations at the box office and proved to doubters that the pandemic hasn’t killed off movie theaters.

Upon the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the reviews were shocking as well, with movie critics all in agreement it was one of the best Spider-Man movies to date. Thanks to Sony and Marvel, they took moviegoers on a journey that Spider-Man had never gone on before, and people could not have been more enthusiastic.

Three iterations of live-action Spider-Man met on-screen when Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland all suited up in the third act of the movie. Marvel and Sony went to great lengths to keep this as secretive as possible; Of course, a few spoilers happened, but the average person attending the movie had no idea this would be happening.

Now, after the film has been out for over a month, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom are finally doing their first interview about the film and discussing how this all came about. You can watch the interview in full below.