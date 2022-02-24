Bossip Video

Kanye West isn’t being shy about wanting his family back together, so his attempt to replace his estranged wife with a lookalike isn’t exactly surprising.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the rapper was spotted at his Donda 2 listening event in Miami with Chaney Jones, a woman many fans and outlets have deemed a “Kim Kardashian lookalike.”

While her resemblance to Ye’s estranged wife might not be more blatant than any other girl on Instagram, she definitely looked the part this time, rocking a full leather bodysuit and bulky sunglasses that looked straight out of Kim’s closet. When put side-by-side with a picture from Kardashian at one of Kanye’s Donda listening sessions from last year, the resemblance is uncanny–which is clearly what the rapper is going for when he dresses his latest distraction.