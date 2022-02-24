Bossip Video

Kanye West isn’t being shy about wanting his family back together, so his attempt to replace his estranged wife with a lookalike isn’t exactly surprising.

Celebrity Sightings : Day One - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

In photos obtained by TMZ, the rapper was spotted at his Donda 2 listening event in Miami with Chaney Jones, a woman many fans and outlets have deemed a “Kim Kardashian lookalike.”

While her resemblance to Ye’s estranged wife might not be more blatant than any other girl on Instagram, she definitely looked the part this time, rocking a full leather bodysuit and bulky sunglasses that looked straight out of Kim’s closet. When put side-by-side with a picture from Kardashian at one of Kanye’s Donda listening sessions from last year, the resemblance is uncanny–which is clearly what the rapper is going for when he dresses his latest distraction.

According to the outlet, at least two of Kanye’s kids (North and Saint) were at the event, but unlike his 2021 shows in Los Angeles and Chicago, Kim wasn’t there with the kids, she was in Milan.
Ye was recently dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, but their relationship ended pretty abruptly earlier this month. In the weeks since, West has been spotted with Chaney in various cities, making it seem like things are heating up between the new pair.

As for Kim Kardashian, she’s still dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, which is clearly a sore spot for Kanye. During his Donda 2 listening session, he not only sampled the reality star’s SNL monologue, but rapped about unnamed parties needing more security, throwing some pretty clear jabs at Pete.

The saga continues…

