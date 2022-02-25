2022 NAACP Image Award Winners & Predictions

As we approach the NAACP Image Awards live telecast airing on February 26, a plethora of winners have been announced during virtual ceremonies throughout the week.

On Wednesday, Trevor Noah caught another win in the Outstanding Host in the Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety Series or Special Category…

and “Wild N’ Out” took the W for Outstanding Reality/Reality competition series.

If you watch Saturday Night Live, you’ve witnessed the hilarious disposition of comedy queen Maya Rudolph. After three previous nominations, our girl captured her first Image Award for Outstanding Guest Performance for SNL.

Jada Pinkett Smith has been the talk of the town all year, this time without reference to her reminiscing on old times with past baes. Her show “Red Table Talk” with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris won its second consecutive Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series.

The Netflix original “The Harder They Fall” earned Jeymes Samuel Outstanding Breakthrough Creative, and the film also nabbed the Image Award for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture. The western received a total of TWELVE Image awards, dominating the film categories. “The Harder They Fall’s” all-star cast included Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole.

On Thursday even more winners rolled in during the non televised portion of the ceremony and highlights included Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album going to Jay Z & Jeymes Samuel for “The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)”, Wizkid’s “Essence” taking home Outstanding International song and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album and Jazmine Sullivan winning Outstanding Album, Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Congrats to the winners so far!

Below we’ve compiled our predictions for the remaining major category of “The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards.

Hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Award Winner Anthony Anderson and featuring a performance from the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige, they air Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.

Predicted winners are highlighted in bold.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

OUTSTANDING MOTION PICTURE

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+ / A24)

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song (Apple TV+)

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Halle Berry – Bruised (Netflix)

Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Tessa Thompson – Passing (Netflix)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Black-ish (ABC)

Harlem (Amazon Studios)

Insecure (HBO)

Run the World (Starz)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

OUSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Don Cheadle – Black Monday (Showtime)

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)

OUSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Regina Hall – Black Monday (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish (ABC)

Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Porter – Pose (FX Network)

Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX Network)

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Will YOU be watching the NAACP Image Awards?