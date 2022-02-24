Girl, What Is You Doin? OWN’s “Marry Me Now” Follows Fed Up Fianceé Hopefuls Preparing To Pop The Question!

We predict this is one is going to ruffle a lot of feathers.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the premiere of its latest unscripted relationship series, “Marry Me Now,” which offers an unexpected twist to marriage. Listen, we’re not even gonna beat around the bush, we know it gets super controversial when women are the ones to propose and this is pretty much the premise of this show! From ITV Entertainment, the hour-long series premieres on Saturday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, following the network’s big hit, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

The series is hosted by relationship coach and author, Rebecca Lynn Pope, who will guide real-life women ready to take the reins in planning their weddings and proposing to their significant others, all in the hopes of marriage. The series will also stream the same day on discovery+.

“Marry Me Now” follows eight women from Houston, TX, who are in long-term relationships, but are ready to stop waiting for their significant other. Each week, Rebecca guides one woman as she takes the reins in her relationship, secretly constructing all of the elements for a surprise wedding and culminating with a surprise public proposal to her significant other. All this in just three days. From finding the perfect dress, to breaking the news to both families, the bride-to-be shocks her partner with the proposal, and (hopefully) exchanging vows. Whether or not they make it down the aisle, these women will finally get the clarity they need to move forward and live happily ever after.

Check out the first look below:

Amaree “Mooch” Joyner and Kenneth Sanders are the couple featured on the premiere episode.

Here’s a synopsis of their situation:

Episode: Mooch & Ken

After three years, Ken is finally ready to move in with Mooch, but she wants to do more than just shack up. Her one misgiving: Mooch has yet to meet his family, but she still wants their blessing before she proposes to Ken. Will they say yes? And will he?

The episode premieres Saturday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The second episode will feature Shana and Brandon:

Episode: Shana & Brandon

Brandon and Shana have been together for seven years, and they have never talked about marriage. That’s about to change. Will Shana’s surprise proposal and wedding be too much for Brandon? And, will Shana heal the rift with her mother before the big day?

The second episode airs Saturday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Marry Me Now” joins OWN’s popular Saturday night unscripted lineup which includes “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” In 2021, the network was ranked #1 on Saturday nights across broadcast and cable with African American women 25-54 and the #1 cable network with African American women 18-49.

Welp people are DEFINITELY going to be tuning in. Do you think this show is a hit or a miss?