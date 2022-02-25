Bossip Video

Oscar-winner Denzel Washington wasn’t always set to direct ‘A Journal For Jordan‘ but reveals how he ended up helming the buzzy romantic Drama in the exclusive BTS clip you can view below:

Washington and Jordan were all smiles while posing for photos in a feel-good red carpet moment back in December.

At one point, Denzel looked like the cool uncle with his favorite nephew at the family reunion.

“Being directed by Denzel, it’s like you had a master class at everything,” said Michael B. Jordan about working with the living legend in an interview with EW. “He shows up every day to work to give it his all. He leaves with nothing in the tank, so you’ve got to match that energy and that drive. So it definitely pushed me to do more. That was an incredible experience. Character development, breaking down characters, just getting to the micro of everything, being as specific as possible. It raised my game in a lot of ways, so I’m extremely grateful for that process.”

“A Journal For Jordan” is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.

Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.

‘A Journal For Jordan’ arrived on digital this week and releases on Blu-Ray/DVD on March 8th.