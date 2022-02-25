Following their night out together for his Donda 2 listening event in Miami, Kanye West and his latest lady friend Chaney Jones were photographed shopping in south Florida’s Bal Harbour mall together yesterday. In the photographs captured by BackGrid, West appeared to be using his phone beside Chaney as they strutted past shops together.

For a second time, Jones wore oversized glasses and all-black fitted clothing, a look some critics say she’s borrowing from Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian. So far, Kanye hasn’t commented on his connection to 24-year-old Chaney, unlike his last hookup with ‘Uncut Gems’ actress Julia Fox, dropping a hint about her on his recent ‘Donda 2’ project.

Chaney and Kanye were spotted in Los Angeles earlier this month before soaking up the sun in Miami together. The Instagram star has yet to publicly comment on her relationship with Kanye.

In related news, as Kanye chaperoned Chaney for a shopping trip, Kim Kardashian was reportedly busy filling new documents accusing Kanye of causing “emotional distress” amid their ongoing divorce. According to a court filing obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian said that Ye’s efforts to impede her divorce request “should be rejected.”