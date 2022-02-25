BOSSIP Exclusive: Tyler Perry Talks ‘Madea’s Homecoming,’ The Importance Of Black History Month, His Booked Up Studio, Madea’s WAP & More!

Hallelujer Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ has officially arrived on Netflix.

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden had a chance to chat with Tyler Perry about his latest film ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ including how he comes up with creative marketing concepts, like having Madea wear the same outfit as Mary J. Blige to promote the movie. He also revealed he doesn’t really pay attention to when he is trending on Twitter or Google, since he doesn’t believe it’s real life and is too busy running his business. Perry also spoke about taking moments from pop culture and regular conversation like Cardi B’s “WAP” and a random conversation with co-star Brendan O’Carroll about knickers and using them in his film. He also spoke about how he loves the beautiful straightforward work of Ava Duvernay but understands that wouldn’t work for his audience because they need a lot of mess to hold their attention. Janeé also asked him his thoughts on the movement to change Black History Month to Black Future month and he said he hadn’t heard anything about it but didn’t think he liked it because he loves Black History Month and feels it’s important that we fight to recognize our history and accomplishments, particularly since there is such a strong movement to oppose critical race theory and erase or ignore the truth about the past.

Check out the full interview below:

‘A Madea Homecoming’ is streaming on Netflix NOW.