An ALLBLK series has debuted a new episode and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported, “Double Cross” focuses on the vigilante wonder twins Eric Cross [Jeff Logan] and Erica Cross [Ashley A. Williams] who decide to take matters into their own hands after a sudden rise of sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Haunted by their past, the twins set down a path of their unique brand of justice.

After cracking the case and finding the culprit behind the sex-trafficking ring that wreaked havoc on their“The Heights” neighborhood, Erica and Eric are back in season three and they’re even joined by their long-lost sister Robin [Judi Johnson].

In the latest episode of “Double Cross”, Eric and Erica are alongside their little sister but they’re not having family bonding—they’ve got bigger, much more gruesome things to handle.

Robin and Erica are trying to figure out how to dispose of Bunny’s body after Robin “handles” her for shooting DeAndre.

Now a usually unphased Erica is grossed out, not by the body, but by her brother who shows up while in the middle of “handling” some other kind of business.

“Don’t touch me, I don’t know where your hands have been,” says Erica when Eric puts a hand on her shoulder. “Yeah, you don’t wanna know…” says Eric with a grin.

Little sis Robin however is unamused.

“Wait a minute, so that grosses you out—but chopping up dead bodies doesn’t?” asks Robin. “I’m confused…”

Watch the Cross twins and their little sis have a clash over dead bodies below.

The latest episode of “Double Cross” is streaming NOW on ALLBLK.