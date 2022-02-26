‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Opens Up About Her Cancer Diagnosis On Instagram

Feel better, sis!

People reports that RHOP star Mia Thornton took to social media on Friday to share some scary news. The newest Potomac pot-stirrer revealed that she rushed to the hospital for a cancer scare earlier this month.

“Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today,” she wrote on Instagram.

It has only been a week since Mia and her husband Gordon “G” Thornton got the news, but the 37-year-old revealed this emotional roller coaster has already taken a major toll on their family. The couple has to stay strong for their three young children together, Joshua, Jeremiah, and Juliana.

“You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.”

Although Mia made her mark on the Bravo show for being an unapologetic open book about her life, she didn’t go into detail about whether she was officially diagnosed or how serious it might be.

“I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me. I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered,” the beatiful boss chick explained. “A message from my heart. A gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last. Be great Kings & Queens.”

Mia’s fellow Bravo housewives responded with encouraging words, prayers, and wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong mama,” Potomac castmate Robyn Dixon wrote. Former RHOP star Monique Samuels also sent Mia a message of support. “Sending prayers and healing power your way.”

Get well soon, Mia!