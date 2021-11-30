Bossip Video

After the #RHOPReunion, a certain housewife took umbrage with guest host Nicki Minaj and released some firey tweets.

As previously reported fans have been raving about the “Megatron” rapper going IN on The Real Housewives of Potomac during part four of their reunion.

Onika peppered Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton with questions about plastic surgery, “secret lovers”, Candiace’s singing career, and Wendy’s hubby following “booty models.”

At one point during the reunion, viewers also saw Nicki ask Mia about her relationship with her mother, her marriage to her husband Gordon, and her past as a stripper.

Apparently, however, Nicki asked Mia much more but it was edited out.

“I got in Mia a** (pauz) about things I rlly wish made the show,” tweeted Nicki. “I asked a cpl hours of questions and only about half hour of it (with commercials) could rlly be used due to time.”

And while we’re unsure what Nicki asked, the housewife clapped back and called the rapper a “typical female” for claiming that she “got in her a**.”

“Typical female. Meanwhile, I’ve said NOTHING but positive things about this girl in ALL of my press interviews,” tweeted Mia. “Bay-bee. No one can get into my *** Play the tape back. #rhop #queendom“

As you probably guessed, after feeling the fierce wrath of Nicki’s Barbz and after several people pointed out that Nicki actually complimented her, Mia quickly course-corrected and said that she just “doesn’t like it when peeps be making statements that aren’t true.”

Interestingly enough, Mia recently confirmed to TheJasmineBrand that Nicki “probably read her”, but she was distracted by the rapper’s beauty.

“Probably, but quite frankly I was just staring at her–she’s so pretty I don’t even know if I answered the questions right. She’s flawless!”

She added:

“[Nicki Minaj] is everything–everything and a bag of chips! Nicki was exactly what we needed. I’m so excited that she was able to come–and it’s my first season! I’m like ‘Okay, this is what we doing? I can sit on sofas next to Nicki any day! But she read us all. She came in so honest… She was so transparent, she asked the questions that Andy couldn’t ask, and it was everything! I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

