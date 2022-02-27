Bossip Video

Tyrese is in love and isn’t afraid to show it.

Tyrese recently posted a clip on Instagram and declared that girlfriend, Zellie Timothy, is the love of his life.

Zellie Timothy is a model, influencer and travel vlogger and has recently gotten back into her groove of posting videos on YouTube.

Her latest YouTube vlog shows the couple on an intimate vacation in Europe where Tyrese is currently filming. In the clip shared to Instagram, Tyrese wakes up Zelie and asks her if she has to go #1 or #2. He then proceeds to show viewers that the bathroom where they were staying had a toilet area where there were two toilets in the same room.

Zelie proceeds to tell him #1 and he says he has to go #2. Ultimately, the couple end up using the restroom at the same time, as they played footsies. An odd moment to share but Tyrese and Zellie find it necessary to let fans into their world no matter the circumstance.

“Supposedly she’s a rebound, supposedly she was a side chick that caused my marriage to end nah….. @zelietimothy is the love of my life who never asked to be here. It’s all UP from here!”

This isn’t the first time the couple has put their love on display in a very different way. Last April the couple went viral after Zelie shared a video of Tyrese shaving her lady parts for her. At the time she said, “I will never ever let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?”

The couple made their love official last March during All-Star weekend. Many fans speculated that Zellie was just a rebound and void from Tyrese’s second divorce but sources close to the couple confirmed that their relationship was the real deal.

Zellie Timothy has consistently been in Tyrese’s corner as he worked through his divorce from his estranged wife Samantha and now recently the death of his mother, Priscilla Murray due to COVID-19 and pneumonia.

In the YouTube vlog Tyrese shares a moment with Zellie where he thanks her for being by his side and expresses his deep love for her. He then goes on to say how proud of her he is and how he wants her to be successful no matter what. The couple promises fans that this video is first of many to come and pleads to fans to help them get their video trending on YouTube.

Honestly I just wanna say thank you for the energy I’ve been in the comments we’ve been reading the comments and embracing the love! I just wanted to jump in and send a quick thank you we love you guys and appreciate the love and energy! You guys know this YouTube world better than I could ever know it… How do we see to it that everyone In the world of YOUTUBE see’s this video? Make some suggestions below…. And you have my permission to send this link to the MOON and BACK!! I want everyone to see and embrace this energy!!!! Love you my babies… Zelie you’re the gift that keeps on giving…. Tell me what city, state or country you’re from? Drop the flag from your city/country in the comments below and help us get this video to #1 and trending….. Do y’all have a trending section on YouTube? lol Help!!!!!

The couple genuinely seem happy together so we wish them the best of luck and hopefully Tyrese can find happiness and comfort in his lady while he heals from the hurt of his mother’s passing.

