Bossip Video

Rihanna may be pregnant, but that certainly doesn’t mean she’s laying low.

The Fenty founder was spotted attending the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show in Paris with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Monday, February 28. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together later this year, both dressed in leather looks for the fashion-forward event.

Rih was rocking a skin-tight peach leather mini dress, which she paired with a matching shearling coat and some long necklaces, an accessory she has been loving during her pregnancy. The rapper kept things more subtle in an all-black leather outfit, sweetly standing by his girlfriend’s side.

This is just the latest maternity look from the billionaire, who has been wowing fans with her belly-boasting looks since announcing her pregnancy on January 31.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old mom-to-be said that “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to style herself and her baby bump while pregnant.