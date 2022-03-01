Bossip Video

Zendaya has always kept her personal life fairly private, but since going public with boyfriend Tom Holland, she’s letting fans in on some more behind-the-scenes moments.

Rumors have been swirling that the former Disney Channel star and her Spider-Man costar were dating since their first film together in 2017. While the actual timeline of their relationship is still up in the air, the couple was spotted kissing in Los Angeles in 2021, finally confirming their romantic relationship (against their will) and sending fans into a frenzy.

Since both Holland and Zendaya like to keep things lowkey, they weren’t happy about those paparazzi photos–but since then, they’ve embraced the public nature of their relationship, giving us little peeks here and there to remind us they’re happily in love.

On Monday, February 28, the 25-year-old Euphoria star posted a video to her Instagram Story showing off her ticket stub for Uncharted, her boyfriend’s new film. In the the clip she wrote, “Woop woop” as she zoomed in on the receipt, letting everyone know she’s headed to the movie theater to support her man.

Uncharted is a movie adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise, reaching No. 1 movie at the box office and staying there for the past two weekends. The film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas, and Tati Gabrielle.