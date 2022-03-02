Bossip Video

If you thought you was “never never” gonna get the real deal on Murder Inc, you thought wrong.

Today BET announced plans to air a currently untitled new original unscripted documentary series about the famed hip-hop label. The network revealed that the five-part television event, which is currently using the working title “MURDER INC,” will narrate the untold tale of the rise, sudden fall, and redemption of Murder Inc. Records and its mastermind, Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo.

Established in 1999, following Gotti’s success at Def Jam, Murder Inc. Records was a driving force in launching the careers of numerous artists including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore, Vita, Black Child and Caddillac Tah among others. The series promises to take viewers through the label’s beginnings to current day and will feature never-before-seen archival footage as well as the incredible catalog of music that helped shape a musical era that would influence generations of artists and fans to come. “MURDER INC.” W/T is scheduled to premiere Summer 2022 on BET.

“Music is in our DNA. We thank our long-standing partner Irv Gotti, and the many talented artists at the iconic label for trusting our brand to tell their personal and inspiring stories,” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming via statement. “We look forward to bringing viewers a compelling music documentary series that reveals how this label consequently changed the music industry forever.”

“My life and Murder Inc. has been filled with many highs and lows. I got to work with my brothers and a lot of great people; from Jay Z, DMX, Fat Joe, Mary J Blige, to name a few,” said Irv Gotti, Founder, and CEO of Murder Inc. Records via statement. “Also, I got to start my record label, Murder Inc. Records, with Ja Rule by my side. My life was filled with great lows, but I’m not ashamed of those lows. It all helped make me the person I am today. So, with this documentary series, I plan to tell the truth and nothing but the truth so help me GOD.”

“Pain is Love,” added Ja Rule. “We endured the pain so others could feel the love.”

“MURDER INC. W/T” is executive produced by Irv Gotti (“Tales”), Ja Rule, Darcell Lawrence, and Chris Costine for Visionary Ideas and Tiffany Lea Williams for BET. Michael J. Payton to serve as Director.

Wow. This is gonna be interesting. We love Irv — he’s always shown BOSSIP so much love. This could get really spicy though.

We’re not gonna act like Murder Inc didn’t have a whole lot of drama and beef — whether we’re talking about 50 Cent or Supreme, Korrine Steffans or Ashanti. We’re looking forward to hearing the WHOLE story.

Get your popcorn guys.