Kanye West explains to a fan why he threw a microphone at his Donda 2 listening session while out and about in Miami.

On February 22, Kanye West hosted his Donda 2 experience live in Miami, a little over six months after he premiered his original Donda album in Atlanta. The difference this time around is Ye revealed the album would only be available on his device, the STEM PLAYER.

If you didn’t have one, you had one shot to hear the album and that was during the live stream of the Donda 2 event. The visuals for the event were astounding, featuring the house from his previous listening session but this time, it was burnt and eventually set on fire in the middle of a sea of water. The new album was met with fan praise and applause, but when he went to perform the original Donda tracks, sound issues happened, leading to him tossing his mic into the water.

Yesterday, Ye was out and about in Miami and a fan asked about the audio issues. Luckily for anyone who wants an explanation, Ye didn’t hold back on what happened.

“It wasn’t about the sound,” Ye told the fan. “It was the fact that I was told, one thing I was told was that I had to write the word ‘performance’ on the piece. But what I was giving you guys was performance art. I did these listening sessions when I dropped my album where I put a mask on and I give you this listening session and it’s an installation. And they basically forced me to mix Taco Bell and KFC. They basically forced to mix tequila with Cognac. So right when I did the song and I saw myself grabbing this mic and it wasn’t my original idea, I was like ‘I’m gonna throw this mic. Why am I doing this?’”

To be fair,no one seemed to mind Kanye without a mic for all three Donda listening sessions and they were very impactful. Whoever told him to grab the mic or pushed for it probably wishes they would have just let it go and stuck to his original idea. Kanye also talked to the fan about the STEMPLAYER idea as well. You can catch the full video below.