Heyyy Chaney

Chaney Jones Emerges As Kanye’s Rumored Boo Amid His Divorce Battle With Kim K

Everyone (who cares) is buzzing over Kanye‘s rumored new boo Chaney Jones who’s been spotted with the soon-to-be divorced rapper amid his chaotic album rollout over the past few weeks.

Bearing a striking resemblance to a certain Kardashian, Chaney Jones, 24, was first spotted with the 44-year-old Rap star in Malibu before popping up at his Donda 2 listening event in Miami.

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Chaney Jones looks just like Kim Kardashian 😫 pic.twitter.com/7e810nksvY — Thapelo. ฿ (@Thapz__) February 25, 2022

Following their night out together, they were photographed shopping in south Florida’s Bal Harbour mall where West focused on his phone while strolling alongside the model who implied she’s his muse in a viral Instagram post.

Chaney Jones Spends Quality Time With Kanye After Sliding In His DMs

According to TMZ, Kanye was attracted to Chaney because of her “undeniable” resemblance to Kim who appears to be ignoring the budding romance.

The outlet also reported that a source close to Ye confirmed the pair met after Chaney slid into his Instagram DMs that we’re sure are full of shenanigans.

Kanye And Chaney Jones Make Things Instagram Official

Earlier this week, Jones shared a photo of the two in a bold flex that immediately went viral. West seemingly confirmed their romance by posting a screenshot from The Shade Room to his Instagram featuring a recent paparazzi photo with the caption “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong.”

West also commented on The Shade Room post with a black heart while Jones wrote, “My love,” alongside a black heart emoji and the fingers crossed emoji.

Things To Know About Chaney Jones

The University of Delaware graduate is the COO of First State Behavioral Health with locations in Camden, Delaware, and Atlanta, Georgia.

She’s friends with several celebs, famous baddies, and influencers including Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves who she’s rumored to know very well.

How long do you think Chaney and Kanye will last? Tell us down below and enjoy Chaney’s hottest pics on the flip.