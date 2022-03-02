Bossip Video

In December 2021, Kim Kardashian requested to be declared a “legally single” woman. Today, her wish was granted hours before her estranged husband depicted killing and burying her current boyfriend in his new music video.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran granted Kim a legally single status on Wednesday, TMZ reports. Kardashian, 41, appeared via video conference while sitting in her closet, answering several questions under oath. The mother of four reportedly seemed “happy” throughout the hearing despite the circumstances, according to a Page Six witness. Kanye West, 44, was not present for the hearing.

Kim Kardashian Officially Dropping ‘West’ From Her Last Name

As a result of the ruling, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will no longer go by “Kim Kardashian West.”

Kim confirmed with the judge that she would only use her famous Kardashian surname moving forward. Kardashian was asked several questions under oath, including the question about wiping West from her name officially, to which she replied, “Yes,” a witness confirmed. She also confirmed she didn’t believe their marriage could be saved by counseling.

After the series of questions, Kim was granted her single status, which caused her to smile on camera, an insider from Page Six added.

“After the judge read the questions and told her she now has her single status back, Kim smiled.”

Kanye Supports Kim’s New Single Status — Which Makes Him Single Too

Kanye West is also declared legally single as a result of the hearing. We’re told from a source that he’s been in support of his divorce and his issue with it was “merely procedural.” We’re told that Ye’s focus is on protecting his assets, and his full attention is on their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 2.

Kanye Depicts Killing Pete Davidson In Claymation Video For “Eazy” Featuring The Game

Following news of the divorce hearing, rapper The Game released the official video for his assisted track “Eazy,” which features a claymation depiction of West burying Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson alive.

The last three frames reveal a not-so-subtle message addressing Pete after the art depicted West dragging his body, sprinkling seed on his head, driving him with roses covering his body in a pickup truck.

It seems like Kanye tried to diffuse the animation as a serious threat, adding “JK.”