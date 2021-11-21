Saweetie Slays On SNL With Debut Performance Of Her New Single ‘Icy Chain’ [VIDEO]

We see you, Josephine Glacier!

Saweetie served sexy old Hollywood glamour in her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest. The “money-making mami” gave us a preview on her Instagram in a stunning emerald green gown and iced-out chandelier earrings.

The flawless beauty rocked a bright red bob and sparkling floor-length gown in her signature icy blue color for a retro performance of “Tap In,” the lead single from her long-awaited album, Pretty Bitch Music. Then Saweetie turned up the energy even higher with a transition to a bodysuit and her Doja Cat collaboration, “Best Friend.”

After the sexy thigh meat reveal, Saweetie joined her tutu-toting backup dancers for a sultry ballet-themed end to the medley. We’ve seen plenty of great pole-dancing performances already, so the West Coast baddie switched it up at the ballet bar. Watch Saweetie slay the SNL stage for the first time!

Play

Saweetie returned to the stage against a backdrop of “icy” spelled out in giant illuminated letters. Rocking a sparkling corset-style mini dress, she was a show-stopper with her twerktastic debut performance of “Icy Chain.” Check out Saweetie’s newest single.

Play

This may be Saweetie’s first time taking over the SNL stage, but with hits and star power like this, it won’t be her last. Both performances are even more impressive considering that a week ago, the “Slow Clap” rapper did double duty as a performer and the host of the MTV Europe Music Awards. She descended from the ceiling in a giant blinged-out snowflake like the icy icon she is before setting the stage on fire with her live performance in Budapest, Hungary.

Play

Sis is clearly working hard and that perfectionism is why we’re still waiting for Pretty Bitch Music to drop. Saweetie previously told Rolling Stone, “I don’t want to just put my name on something and then put it out. For greatness, I have to take my time — and I’m literally starting from scratch.” She said she dropped several of the songs that were originally planned for the album because she’s “grown significantly through quarantine.”

The growth is definitely showing as Saweetie evolves as an artist. Pretty Bitch Music is expected to drop in early 2022.

What did you think of Saweetie’s performances on SNL? Are you feeling “Icy Chain?”