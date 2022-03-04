Zendaya is a work of art who never ever disappoints particularly when it comes to stunning in the style and editorial department.

The fourth and final cover of W Magazine Volume 2, The Directors Issue, features the larger than life, Emmy Award-winning, Zendaya, directed by three-time Academy Award-nominated director, Denis Villeneuve. This is the fourth time W Magazine has released the Directors Issue, which celebrates some of the greatest and most talked about directors in film this year. Inspired by David Bowie in The Man Who Fell to Earth and how to play with time, not space, Villeneuve asked Zendaya to portray a visitor from the future in an out of-this-world photo production for his first Magazine cover shoot ever! THE IMAGES ARE STUNNING. Law Roach you’re a fu**ing genius!

Check out images of Zendaya starring in “Future Human” below, along with excerpts from the feature story directed by Denis Villeneuve, photographed by Jack Davison, written by Brooke Marine and styled by Law Roach.

Zendaya recalls feeling nervous before shooting with Timothée Chalamet:

“I had just gotten my wisdom teeth taken out…My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my dry socket breath.”

We keep calling her a star but Zendaya is VERY serious about her Virgo sun sign, even attributing her love of acting as the only way she’s able to relinquish her desire to feel

“As a Virgo, I hate not being in control of things, and spontaneity is difficult for me in real life…It’s funny, because that’s why I love acting so much. It’s the one space in which I can feel safe being spontaneous, because I’m not myself; I’m someone else. There are no consequences.”

Hence why she’s so magical whether she’s spazzing on John David while making mac’n’cheese for his ungrateful a$$ in ‘Malcolm & Marie’ or running in traffic while suffering from withdrawal on “Euphoria,” right?

Zendaya also talks about what attracted her to Dune:

“Walking in other people’s shoes is my job…So when you have this beautiful meeting of escapism, other realms, dimensions, planets, futurist times, but then you can also exist as a human being who’s just going through life and trying to survive and exist [trailing off]…It’s so hard to find the heart in something really, really massive. And there’s no person better at that than Denis.”

In case you somehow missed the memo about ‘Dune,’ the movie that starred Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, it was directed by Denis Villeneuve who spoke to W about this shoot being his first magazine cover:

“Zendaya has shot maybe 10,000 covers of magazines. It’s something I’ve never done…I’m approaching this with a lot of humility. My expectation about it is just to have, frankly, creative fun.”

From the images alone it seems like his expectations were full met because they’re both creative and fun.

Denis Villeneuve also talked to the magazine about how cinema speaks to him:

“One of my favorite things about cinema is when everybody starts to dance and create poetry with a camera. It deeply moves me and gives sense to my life. The language of cinema is by far the most powerful way to tell a story. You hypnotize people, and you bring them into a world, into emotions. Music can do that in some ways too, but there’s something about cinema that is, for me, unbeatable.”

It really helps to have Zendaya on the other end of the camera, right?

Denis Villeneuve on, humanity, the common thread across all of his films:

“What will make a story relevant is if you believe in the characters, and if they are real beings having real human responses…People will believe in Arrakis if they believe in Zendaya. And Zendaya killed it. When we turned on the camera and she started to behave as Chani, I saw the birth of the character.”

If you haven’t seen ‘Dune’ yet, does this interview make you want to see it? We want to watch again we’re so inspired by the images!

Denis Villeneuve reflects on his earlier experiences directing documentaries for his ability to direct on the fly:

“I learned to approach reality with a camera, and to use a camera in the context of improvisation…A sci-fi movie is very different from a documentary, but there’s still a sacred space that I’m trying to protect.”

What do you think about this story? How about the futuristic imagery? Do you hate it or love it?

You can check out the full interview at www.WMagazine.com and on stands March 8th.