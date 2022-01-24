‘STEVE On Watch’ Exclusive: Formerly Homeless Artist Richard Hutchins Talks About How Painting Made With Skittles, Coffee And Toothpaste Changed His Life

Who knew Steve Harvey was an art enthusiast?

Formerly homeless artist Richard Hutchins is a guest on this week’s “STEVE on Watch”. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure, where Richard reveals Steve Harvey was the first person to purchase his artwork, a portrait of Harvey made from Skittles, M&Ms, toothpaste, coffee, and Kool-Aid while Hutchins was in prison.

Check out the clip below where Richard Hutchins discusses the moment his life was changed for the better. Richard Hutchins was living on the street until a divine encounter on Easter Sunday changed his life forever. The formerly homeless painter shares his uplifting journey following a pivotal meeting with Charlie Rocket, founder of the Dream Machine Foundation.

Steve Harvey also reunites Richard with his siblings after 25 years apart!

Wow. What an incredible story. It just goes to show that we really have all the tools we need to be successful, right in reach. Imagine if Richard Hutchins waited until he had paint and canvases to become an artist? We should all be super inspired by this story. Not to mention, Steve Harvey definitely deserves to be the applauded for the part he’s played in Richard Hutchins positive outcome. He invested in his work, he’s bringing him on his platform, which will offer him an even larger audience, and he’s even giving him an opportunity at a second shot at mending his broken familial relationships. We’re hoping that Richard Hutchins makes the most of his newfound success and stays on the right path!

Tune in Tuesday (1/25) for this incredible episode of “STEVE On Watch” debuting at 6amPT/9amET on Facebook Watch.