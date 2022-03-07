Bossip Video

WELP.

One thing about Joseline Hernandez and her Zeus TV production, she is sure to have a viral moment whenever a new season arrives.

“Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas” was trending on Twitter last night as the show premiered, showcasing a fight between two of its cast members.

The altercation occurred between dancers Black Diamond and Amber who disagreed over Black Diamond’s use of the N-word. In the scene, Amber expressed to Joseline that she’s been offended over Black Diamond using the slur since they arrived at the house to film, being that she isn’t Black. Black Diamond jumped in defensively to say, “That’s how I talk,” and things escalated fast with Amber sending threats.

“If you say it again, on my brother’s grave I’m beating your a**. Say n**** again.”

Black Diamond sure did say the N-word again, sending Amber into a spiral. The clip ends with Amber whooping the brakes off of her.

Fans of “Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas” were clapping in approval of cast member Black Diamond putting her claws on Amber for her repeat use of the n-word. Black Diamond’s genetic history remains unknown, but from her argument with Amber, she seems to know very clearly she isn’t Black, and she also knows how hurtful the words were for Amber to endure after she kept saying it.

Twitter users live-tweeted their reactions to the fight, with many folks rejoicing over Black Diamond getting dusted up. Please scroll down to see it.

Do YOU think this situation with Amber fighting Black Diamond over using the N-word was handled correctly?