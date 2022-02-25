Uh oh!

Who sent Michael Ealy to seduce Aunt Viv? 😂 #BelAir pic.twitter.com/N1NKqkvfC6 — 🅱️uenos Noches 💤 (@ashtweetsthat) February 25, 2022

Twitter is ablaze over Michael Ealy‘s appearance on ‘Bel-Air‘ as an art gallery owner who starts working with Aunt Viv (who’s an artist who sidelines her dreams for family) which means she’ll probably be getting stalked or sneaking linking behind Uncle Phil’s back in a plot twist we didn’t see coming.

Peep the clip (that premiered exclusively on Shadow And Act) below:

Ealy’s recurring role is the latest intriguing reason to stream ‘Bel-Air’ that also reimagines Uncle Phil and Geoffrey as panty-melters and Carlton as a villainous menace who immediately beefs with Will.

Every time Carlton pops up on the screen #BelAir pic.twitter.com/CCi5yN9BwO — Charles in Charge (@vibinwitcharles) February 19, 2022

At this point, it’s safe to say everybody hates Carlton.

Played by talented actor Olly Sholotan, the new Carlton is a popular athlete at fancy-shmancy Bel-Air Academy who claims to exude Black excellence despite being completely detached from the culture.

Enough is ENOUGH. I’m TIRED. If you’re gonna hate on Carlton at least use a pic with more than 7 pixels This one is HD and you can see the detail in my sweater and a lil powder on my nose #BelAir pic.twitter.com/ZHxhOs0TBp — Olly Sholotan (@AfricanGodling) February 20, 2022

In a laughable scene, he can be seen shmoney dancing while surrounded by his white teammates and BFF Connor who gleefully says the N-word before Will smith shuts it all down.

Thankfully, their relationship progresses beyond their early beef according to Sholotan who spoke on Carlton/Will’s dynamic in an interview with Shadow And Act.

“I think the thing that’s so beautiful about Carlton and Will’s relationship is that they end up finding strengths in each other’s differences,” he said. “And as the season goes on, they find ways to work together and solve problems, and only using things that each other know. Carlton comes to lean on Will a lot in the way he deals with his anxiety and the way he deals with his substance abuse. But also, I think the story of Carlton is that of so many kids in America today, and not just Black kids, but just so many kids that of dealing with anxiety and still trying to push through and you be your own person in this world. Will really allows Carlton to lean on him in a lot of those moments. I also think it speaks a lot to masculine relationships and how young men, specifically young Black men, relate to each other and emotionally lean on each other and I think it’s beautiful.”

What do you think happens between Michael Ealy and Aunt Viv? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) reactions to his guest appearance on the flip.