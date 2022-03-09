Bossip Video

Colin Farrell is reprising his role as Penguin in HBO Max’s The Batman spinoff series.

After a year plus of delays, Matt Reeves’ The Batman has finally been released into theaters.

Thus far, fan reactions to the movie have shown all the hype leading to its release was worth it. Reeves’ detective angle proved to be a breath of fresh air to viewers for a storyline we’ve seen so many times before. Several classic villains appeared in the movie, and while there were fans who thought it would be too much they were actually left wanting more.

According to Variety, those who are seeking more from foes of The Batman will have to head to HBO Max as spin-offs are on the way. Colin Farrell is the first announcement as he will be returning to reprise his role as the Penguin for HBO Max. The series reportedly will focus on the Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham underworld. Farrell will help write the script and Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark, who worked on The Batman, will executive produce for Warner Brothers.

Rumors have circulated that HBO will bring several Batman-related spinoffs to their streaming service and it looks like they aren’t wasting any time. Hopefully, this doesn’t hinder us from getting a sequel to The Batman sooner rather than later while keeping the storyline intact.