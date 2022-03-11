Bossip Video

Twitter reacts to missing out on Dapper Dan’s GAP hoodie as the product sellouts within seconds, leaving everyone puzzled.

Last week, GAP revealed it was releasing a collaboration with fashion icon Dapper Dan which set social media on fire. The collaboration was a simple pink hoodie with “DAP” across the chest, just like the iconic GAP logo.

The culture will always support Dapper Dan as he is a fashion pioneer who is just now truly receiving his flowers from the world. The hoodie was released yesterday at a modest $99 and everyone flocked to the GAP website to place their pre-order. The problem is that the hoodie never hit the GAP homepage, leaving people fumbling to find the link to the product.

Once they finally found the link, the hoodie was sold out and on top of that, it wouldn’t even ship until June or July.

When it comes to hyped fashion products, the people are fed up and tired of battling bots and companies not doing anything to stop the resellers from winning. Not even minutes after the hoodie sold out, they were on eBay for upwards of $500 dollars. Needless to say, upset consumers flocked to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the whole ordeal.

You can take a look below at a few reactions, but for a good time, search “Dapper Dan hoodie” on Twitter to see just how bad it was.