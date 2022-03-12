BOSSIP Exclusive: Monie Love Opens Up About Healing, Hip Hop And Upcoming ‘Unsung’ Episode

This Sunday TV One “Unsung” will feature one of our favorite pioneering women in hip-hop — Monie Love!

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chopped it up with the rapper, radio host and mom about the upcoming episode, which airs Sunday March 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 8C. When we asked the British phenom about getting the call to do “Unsung” she said she was initially taken aback.

“My first thought, are you sure you wanna do this?” Monie told BOSSIP. “And the reason I said that was I’ve never seen an ‘Unsung’ that leaves the country. I thought, ‘I’m too complicated.’ There’s just too much that comes with me. I’m born in a whole different country. You guys would have to travel there and get interviews with my whole crew. We came up with hip-hop, we were break dancers and pop lockers. I just thought it would be too much so I was surprised when they were like, ‘ No we’ve taken that into consideration and this is something we want to do.”

While the “Unsung” episode celebrates Monie for her trailblazing career as an MC and member of the Native Tongues crew, and follows her journey into motherhood and a prosperous career as a radio host, the producers didn’t glaze over the tough times she faced, and Monie told BOSSIP that it was only because she’s healed that she was able to share some of the more difficult experiences, including a toxic marriage.

“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Tuff Admits He Was So Mad, He Didn’t Even HEAR Monie When They Fought! [VIDEO] “I definitely would say they caught me at a good time,” Monie Love told BOSSIP. “Had it have been a few years earlier I wouldn’t have been able to talk about the abusive marriage I was in. They caught me at a very good time because I’m in a place where I’m in a good place with it. You can’t put a time stamp on somebody’s healing. It just so happened that I have healed through all of that.”

Monie Love says she’s moved on from that part of her life and no longer communicates with her ex-husband even though they share a son together.

“I don’t speak to him at all.” Monie told BOSSIP. “I talk about my experience and my truth because it’s what I went through but I don’t speak to him at all for the simple reason that some things are more aggravation than they’re worth. He definitely was not a missed part in my life or my son’s life.”

Check out a clip from Sunday’s episode below:

Yes! We love a resilient woman!

