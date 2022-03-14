Bossip Video

Ari Lennox is parting ways with the team that manages her.

The news about the “Shea Butter Baby” singer amicably parting ways with Black Wax Management was confirmed to BOSSIP via a statement.

Ari Lennox and her management team Black Wax amicably decided to part ways,” reads the official statement about the songstress and the company she first signed with in 2012. “She still considers them family and is beyond thankful for the business ventures and memories. She’s currently working on her sophomore album and is excited for the future endeavors that are in store for her.”

This news comes after The GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter teased forthcoming songs on social media. The songstress, 30, posted a dry erase board filled with 80 song names that included “Winnie The Pooh”, “Hotep,” “Cruella”, “Everything Bagel,” “Deep Strokes” and “D.C. N***s.”

She also added, “It’s giving … 3 projects” and noted that she’s already “so proud” of her sophomore album.

Her track “Pressure” also recently became the “#1 Urban AC” record in the country.

Go Ari!

Ari will presumably belt out “Pressure” at Washington D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival where she’s scheduled to perform alongside 21 Savage, Jeezy, and Wale on Saturday, May 7.

Prior to the latest headlines, Ari was also in the news for being named one of AT&T Dream in Black’s Black Future Makers. She was featured alongside Meagan Good, Kirk Franklin, John Legend, Tobe Nwigwe, Kierra Sheard, Erika Alexander and more.