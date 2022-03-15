Ah Shenseea!

Shenseea Celebrates Debut Album Release In NYC

All eyes were on Shenseea at her ‘ALPHA’ album release party where she turned heads in a barely-there baddiefit that set the tone for the festive celebration in NYC.

Notable guests included Busta Rhymes and Bia who showed love to one of the buzziest new artists in the game with features from Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Tyga on her highly anticipated debut project.

Play

Peep pics from the event below:

Shenseea Named An Apple Music ‘Up Next Artist’

Naturally, Shenseea was the latest addition to Apple Music’s Up Next program geared towards identifying, showcasing, and elevating rising talent.

Play

Revered for her confident, slick-tongued patois rhymes and energetic dancehall hits, Shenseea has emerged as an international it girl who shines on her 14-song debut that displays her writing, singing, and rapping prowess, as well as her affinity for traversing genres.

“I’m so excited to be chosen as an Apple Music Up Next artist,” said Shenseea. “Apple Music has always been such a great supporter ever since the release of my U.S. single ‘Blessed’ and especially now that I am about to release my debut album, ‘ALPHA.’”

In her Apple “Up Next” film, Shenseea opens up about the impact of the complicated relationship with her mother on her career.

“That’s what also pushed me to write songs to move my son from that environment so I could have better for him.” The singer also shares how her upbringing influenced her music and style: “I wasn’t allowed to listen to raunchy music,” she told Apple Music. “When I started singing in the choir, I was like, ‘I can’t hear myself.’ I know it’s a team effort, but I want to feel a little bit special,” she says.

Shenseea also explained how discipline leads to confidence and success.