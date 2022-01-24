While some people were intrigued by a rapper’s racy music video featuring a Houston hottie, others were less than impressed—-and the rapper’s responding.

Dazzling dancehall lyricist Shenseea raised eyebrows on Friday with the release of her suggestive “Lick” visual that she co-directed.

The sex-fueled video features flirtatious moments with Megan Thee Stallion…

same-sex gyrating, cake clapping, and promo for LELO adult toys, and while controversial, it has over 3 million views on YouTube.

In addition to tons of views, however, the video has sparked criticism from viewers who think it’s “too overtly sexual” and/or “too similar” to Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s “Wap.”

Other critics have added that they’re disappointed by the track altogether considering Shenseea’s lyrical ability.

Still, despite that, the 25-year-old rapper who sampled Soca star Denise Belfon is in good spirits and she recently went Live on Instagram to gush about the millions of views her video’s racked up.

“We made the news,” said Shenseea in an IG Live captured by TheShadeRoom. “We’ve been trending for 25 hours, the streams are going crazy. I’m about to dominate, she later added. “This is the start of what I’m about to do, I’m telling you. For the album that’s coming? Please! I named the album “Alpha” because it resonates with my personality, I’ve always felt like the head of my household.”

She also responded directly to fans in TSR’s comments who said that they weren’t feeling the single.

“To all who love the song thank you 🙏🏽,” wrote Shenseea. “To who don’t you’ll like the next one, or the next one 🤷🏻‍♀️ either way today is a good day.”

The undeterred rapper recently told MTV “Fresh Out” that her future is already “ordained” and she sees herself “rising to the occasion”…

and she celebrated “Lick” at a single release party while looking carefree in New York.

What do YOU think about Shenseea’s “Lick”? Is it “too much” or just another bit of versatility from the talented Jamaican star?