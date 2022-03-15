Bossip Video

Oowee!

The actor formerly known as Kid Cudi is putting together an impressive acting career that now includes murderously horny Horror flick ‘X’ that’s sure to get a, uh, rise out of people.

Peep the trailer below:

In ‘X,’ a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural ’70s Texas where things take a terrible turn when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act.

Cudi plays former army marine-turned-adult performer Jackson Hole who gets caught up in the stabby shenanigans after happily humping in a farm-filmed freaky flick titled ‘The Farmer’s Daughter.’

Blessed beyond belief, Hole does the nasty with co-star/boo thang Bobby-Lynne (Brittany Snow) following their vintage freaky flick intro featured in the clip below:

Starring alongside Cudi are Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Owen Campbell, and Martin Henderson.

An emerging star in Hollyweird, Ortega starred in this year’s ‘Scream’ reboot and appeared in an episode of popular Netflix Stalker-Drama ‘You.’

Horror fans will certainly recognize Goth whose starred in several horror films including ‘Marrowbone’ and 2018’s ‘Suspiria’ remake.

Brittany Snow starred in ‘Pitch Perfect,’ 2008’s ‘Prom Night’ remake, and 2012 Horror-Thriller ‘Would You Rather.’

The bloody raunchfest film is directed by Ti West who’s known for 2005’s ‘The Roost,’ ‘The House of the Devil,’ and ‘The Innkeepers.’

“…I wanted to make a movie where the characters in the movie were making a movie to invite you in to kind of be charmed by what it takes to make a movie,” said West in an interview with Collider. “And if I could do that, then I could also give the audience sort of a crash course in what I’m doing in the movie. And so if I could make something that really kind of put the craft of filmmaking into the story in a way that was charming and that would hopefully make people think, ‘Movies are cool,’ that seemed worthwhile to do to me because I sometimes feel I’m missing that.”

‘X’ will be released exclusively in theaters March 18th, 2022.