“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” Ye wrote in his caption. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

It’s unclear what exactly Kanye had a problem with here, but his caption including quotation marks around the word “allowed” clearly annoyed Kardashian, causing her to comment on his post and call him out.

“Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” the SKIMS mogul replied.

Following coverage of Kim’s comment, Kanye took to Instagram once again to call out the media companies portraying him a certain way, once again insisting he’s just a father trying to see his children.

In one post, he called out OK Magazine, upset over the outlet calling his claims “wild.”

“Ok ok magazine What do you mean wild claims ????” West asked in his caption.” My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God.”

Ye went on to reveal at least one person is still reading Perez Hilton’s blog in the year 2022, calling him out for writing a headline about his “lies” and suggesting Kim’s comment is meant to be a distraction from Pete Davidson’s (alleged) antagonizing texts.

“What did I lie about? I am “allowed” to see my kids YALL soooo mad that I can’t be written off as abuser or a stalker,” wrote the artist. “YALL soooo mad that SKETE showed who he really is Right before the Hulu trailer dropped I’m not a bad guy Kim’s not a bad person Kids want parents to stay together but Hulu needed a new narrative.”

Now, as Kanye publicly complains about his lack of authority within a custody agreement that’s supposed to be 50/50, the former couple is working on a new arrangement.

According to reports from TMZ, Kanye’s new lawyer, Samantha Spector, is making custody the first order of business in their divorce proceedings.

Up until now, Kim and Kanye have had no formal arrangement for custody, trying to work it out amongst themselves. While that seemed to be working before, there’s clearly some miscommunication now, so West wants to get his rights in writing.

TMZ claims Spector will first try to establish something more formal between Kim and Kanye, but if that doesn’t happen, she will go to court and ask a judge to impose ground rules for custody and visitation. Unfortunately, since Kanye travels frequently outside of Los Angeles, it’s hard to formalize a custody arrangement with an ever-changing schedule.

Hopefully, something can be figured out so all parties are happy with the results.