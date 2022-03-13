Bossip Video

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is back at it again with his spirited Instagram rants, this time, taking aim at D.L. Hughley.

Early morning on Sunday, March 13, the rapper took to Instagram to address his ongoing issues with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, letting their eldest daughter, North West, use TikTok.

This isn’t his first time expressing the same sentiment, though this rant comes following the latest upload from North and Kim. According to his screenshot, Ye saw the video on his Instagram explore page, where someone reposted the latest TikTok from the mother-daughter duo’s kimandnorth page. This time around, the pair are rocking black makeup and lip-syncing to lyrics including “I fell in love with an emo girl.”

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl,” Kanye wrote. “Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I’m not having this.” That’s when he brought up Perez Hilton and D.L. Hughley, writing, “And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answer my question And never put my name next to the word abuse Don’t play with my name like that I’m a real person who wants the best for my children. And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”

Kanye’s next post was directed at D.L. directly, posting a clip from the comedian’s stand-up where he mentions Ye.

In his caption, he wrote, “We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly.'” “Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than DL,” he continued. “This Ye Bring the real smoke baby Show your real face Charlemagne just don’t hit the same do he Who y’all gone get now God is with us and you send DL to be against us You’ve lost No brilliant Hebrew’s will bow to y’all no more Only dumb a** drug addict House n****s Don’t play me and don’t play with God Anybody related to DL call Chris McLean at adidas for yeezys They not free though We running a business over here He just getting ran You see Skete missing work Anybody else wanna play with me Please please please for the love of God come and get me Let’s see how it turns out.”

The Donda rapper went on to look up D.L. Hughley to see where he lives, finding out the comedian stays right by him in Calabasas.

“Wuuuuuut??? DL lives in Calabasas????????” he wrote. “Yoooooo God is good 😊.”

After that, Kanye switched from lengthy captions to videos of himself, talking about his issue with North on TikTok once again.

In the first clip, Ye says he just got off the phone with Kim, doubling down on his request to never see his daughter on the app ever again. He also says there’s “no such thing as 50/50 custody” due to the fact that he doesn’t have a say about so much in his kids’ lives.

He followed that with another video, echoing his sentiments from before and talking about another incident with Kim, where Kanye feels he had no say in what his kids are doing.

When he tried flying his children out for a Donda 2 listening event, Kim told him last minute North wouldn’t be on the plane, which clearly rubbed Ye the wrong way.

Kanye followed up with another video saying that he got sound advice about the situation via Tory Lanez while begging God to let his children attend his 10 a.m. Sunday Service.

“The best advice I got was from Tory Lanez and he said just to pray and let God speak through him,” said Kanye in his latest rant while praying directly to the man upstairs. “Please bring my children to Sunday Service this morning at 10 a.m. God, this is out of my hands. This is up to you,” he added alleging that he was being gaslit. Thank you for putting me in a position to make Sunday Service and put this online and have my family be ther, to have my children be there.”

He also alleged that Pete Davidson has been antagonizing him via text messages and bragging about being in bed with Kim Kardashian

“The boyfriend tagged me, antagonizing me about being in bed with my wife,” said Kanye. “For a year and a half I’ve been dragged—he’s texting me, bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife. Who’s watching my children if he’s texting me bragging me about being in the bed with my wife?”

For now, that’s all we got from Kanye this morning, but the Instagram posts are likely to pile up. If you thought Ye was going to go down without a fight, especially when it comes to his kids, he’s showing everyone that’s clearly not the case.