After weeks of Kanye West having one-sided internet arguments with Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson has entered the chat.

In an alleged text exchange posted on Instagram by Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus, the Saturday Night Live star reached out to Kanye on Sunday, following his latest set of posts complaining about his daughter, North West, using TikTok.

The texts feature Pete calling Kardashian “literally the best mother I’ve ever met” before calling out West for his own parenting skills, also telling him to follow in his footsteps and get help with his mental health.

“Can you please take a second and calm down, It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” Pete wrote in the alleged texts. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom.” He continued, “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m don’t being quiet. Grow the f*** up.” Kanye kept his reply simple, writing, “Oh you using profanity…Where are you right now?”

That’s when Pete sent a photo of himself, writing, “In bed with your wife.”

When Ye replied, “happy to see you’re out the hospital and rehab,” Pete wrote, “Same here. It’s wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it.”

He went on to try and meet up with Kanye, texting, “I’m in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk.”

Ye goes on to say, “You’re more than welcome to come to Sunday Service,” which Pete tries to reason against. The comedian sends multiple texts about helping with his mental health and meeting in a private location, but Kanye just tells him to come to Sunday Service, once again, before halting his replies completely.

In his texts, Pete wrote, “You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me,” claiming he’s stopped stand up comedians and SNL from doing jokes about Kanye in the last few months. He says his offer to meet in private still stands, though Ye never writes back.

It’s safe to say these two never met up, but at this point, it’s only a matter of time until they do. While some fans are on Pete’s side, admiring how he kept his composure following so much slander from Kanye, others think it’s a calculated move on Davidson’s part, since he seemingly told his friend to “leak” these texts in order to make him look like the bigger man.

Unfortunately for fans who aren’t into Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete, it looks like he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. After investigating the photo Pete allegedly sent to Kanye in their text exchange, fans noticed a “Kim” tattoo on his chest.