The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center released the autopsy report for Young Dolph and revealed he was shot 22 times.

In the months after the murder of Young Dolph, authorities have been investigating the murder and made a decent amount of progress. They have since named and arrested three suspects in the murder that took place outside of Memphis’ Makeda’s Cookies.

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, and Cornelius Smith have been charged in connection to the murder. Two other men, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, have been named as persons of interest. A warrant is still out for Sundale Barnett for his involvement in the murder, which police have kept confidential for the time being.

This week the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center finally released the autopsy report for Young Dolph and Fox13Memphis says it confirms that the rapper was shot 22 times.

The locations Young Dolph was shot include forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder, the report said.

Dolph is survived by his life partner, Mia Jaye, and two young children, Aria and Adolph Thornton III a.k.a. Tre.

You can read the full autopsy report below but warning it’s not for the faint of heart.

Young Dolph Autopsy by FOX13 Memphis