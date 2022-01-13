Bossip Video

In her first sit-down interview, Young Dolph’s longtime partner Mia Jaye opens up about dealing with the loss of her partner and the father of her two kids.

Just before Thanksgiving, the world was shocked when news broke Young Dolph was gunned down in a vicious murder while buying cookies at a Black-owned shop. Since his passing his long-time partner and mother of his two children Mia Jaye has been front and center and carrying on his legacy. Mia led his memorial at the FedEx Forum in Memphis where she along with his two children spoke to how amazing of a father and partner he was and reflected on what he stood for in this crazy world.

Since his murder, Mia hadn’t done a full sitdown interview until yesterday. Mia sat down with ABC News to talk about the man Adolph was and how she and the family are picking up the pieces and trying to continue life without him.

“It’s been extremely difficult, just having to pick up the pieces and to find the strength for my children, most importantly,” Mia told ABC News. “That is the one thing to Adolph and myself that we felt we had a duty to protect them, raise them and do so much for them together. Now that he’s no longer here, it’s tough for me to be strong for them and also be strong for myself. Adolph was my soul mate and when I say they stole my future, it has taken a long time to iron out the kinks.”

Mia also revealed that she and Dolph were actually in the midst of wedding planning when he was gunned down.

“Being with a celebrity — someone who is very busy that’s on the road a lot — family can take a back seat,” said Mia. He finally made the sacrifices and was present. We were doing things like planning our wedding [and] having a surprise wedding to celebrate with our family and friends. After being with him [for] almost a decade, we were getting to that point where we could celebrate our love story with the people that we love most, our children. That’s been taken from me and to find strength in it all has been very difficult for me.”

In the interview, she talks about her organization Black Men Deserve To Grow Old which she started only two months before Dolph’s passing. Mia also gives her opinion on how to help stop the violence in the black community revealing mental health resources to help heal the trauma in our communities would be a great start. The interview comes on the same day that US Marshalls captured the suspected gunman while indicting another who was already in custody.

You can watch her full interview with ABC below.