A “Married At First Sight” sight couple is on the mend 30 days into their marriage, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, viewers will see Jasmina and Michael mark their first milestone as a married couple and try to reignite the flame they felt at their wedding.

As previously reported the two have clashed over “aggressive tones”, an alleged non-apology, and a lack of effective communication that’s leading to a lack of intimacy.

They also butted heads at #MAFS expert Dr. Viviana’s suggestion that they journal their feelings about each other—but they seemed to grow closer after a tantric yoga session.

Now the post-yoga experiencing couple is stretching themselves to rewrite their wedding vows during a romantic moment planned by Michael.

Jasmina And Michael Mark Their 1-Month Anniversary

Tonight viewers will see Michael surprise Jasmina with a spread of wine, pastries, and charcuterie to mark their 1-month anniversary.

“He knows I’m a sucker for presentation,” says Jasmina about the surprise. “And it just looks like I did it, so it’s just really beautiful.”

The couple also looks at wedding photos and flirts about their nuptials.

“You remember posing for this picture?” asks Michael about a photo of them standing as husband and wife. “Yeah, you tried to put your hand on my booty,” replies Jasmina while Michael laughs and admits that she’s right. “You called me out every time too!”

While discussing how sparks initially flew between them, the two agree that they should rewrite their wedding vows.

“When we wrote those vows we were strangers, right?” says Michael. “The plan is to write our vows now and later tonight we’ll recite them to each other.” “Okay,” agrees Jasmina. “Suprises aren’t over yet,” says Michael. “Let’s toast to new beginnnigs, let’s toast to starting fresh with our new vows and getting the spark back.”

So romantic!

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

