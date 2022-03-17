Yesterday, Jussie Smollett was released from jail pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The saga of Jussie Smollett and the Cook County authorities has taken yet another wild turn.

Last night, Jussie was released pending his appeal of his recent conviction. While it seems like a win, it could prove to be more than a delay if his conviction is not overturned. Either way, hearing you’ll be freed from a jail cell while incarcerated on a 150-day sentence is good news. Jussie being convicted of a non-violent crime also weighed into the decision, according to the order.

Jussie posted his $150k bail and walked out of jail without speaking to reporters. His defense attorney Nenye Uche spoke out however stating that “they are very happy with the decision to release Jussie.”

“We’ve been complaining about the disparate treatment of African Americans in the judicial system regardless of what you think about this case. Some people might think Mr. Smollett is guilty. I disagree,” Uche, told reporters “But a real question is should Black men be locked into jail for a class four felony. Shame on you if you think they should. That’s a disgrace. It’s wrong.”

Los Angeles-based defense attorney Lara Yeretsian told Fox , that she believes Jussie “has got some really good grounds for his release.” West Coast Trial Lawyers President Neama Rahmani also spoke with Fox and said that for the three-panel committee to come back with a ruling to release the actor from jail, “there has to be a clear legal error” allegedly on the part of Judge Linn or prosecutors that pointed to a reason for Smollett’s release.

From the looks of it and judging by the experts’ comments, everything seems to be going in Jussie’s direction.

The appeal seems to be a lengthy upcoming process, but one that will happen as he remains a free man.