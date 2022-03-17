After fans spotted Kim Kardashian’s name etched on her boyfriend’s chest, she clarified that it’s not actually a tattoo, but a branding.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, where she talked to the host about her romance with Pete Davidson for the first time. This comes following leaked texts including a shirtless selfie from Pete showed the comedian with “KIM” written on his chest, which the reality star revealed isn’t actually a tattoo, but something even more permanent.

As fans might recall, Pete got multiple tattoos for Ariana Grande in the few months they were dating, covering them up the second they called off their engagement. If he and Kim call it quits, he’ll seemingly live with that reminder forever.

Of the tattoos Davidson got honoring Kim, she didn’t reveal them all, but she did say her favorite reads, “My girl is a lawyer.”

Just a few hours after the preview clip of Kardashian’s Ellen appearance made its way online, Instagram made sure we had no idea what her ex-husband Kanye West thinks about the situation by suspending his account for 24 hours. His suspension is for violating the company’s hate speech, bullying, and harassment policies, which include Ye using a racial slur in a post about the Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Julia Fox Defends Her Ex Kanye West

As more people–like Noah–jump on board with the idea that West’s harassment could turn violent, his ex Julia Fox told TMZ the rapper is “harmless.”

“No, no, no, no, Kanye’s harmless. I just think that’s his artistic creative expression,” she told the outlet. “I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

Hey, if anyone knows Kanye and his true intentions, it’s the girl who dated him for a month. Regardless, Ye’s IG suspension will be over today, so we’ll likely hear his comments about Davidson’s branding sooner than later.