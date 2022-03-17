‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Harry’s Sister Has Zero Sympathy For Him

A brand new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure returns this Friday!

‘Love After Lockup’ is back with a brand new episode on Friday and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip below, Indie helps facilitate a talk between Harry and his sister as he adjusts to living at home. In case you’re not familiar with the show, Indie and Harry were fan faves from the last season of “Love During Lockup.” During that series, Indie was waiting for her “spiritual husband,” Harry, to get out of prison. Indie’s psychic told her to move to Ohio to be with Harry, but the move was a bust and Indie’s mom (who happens to be a bounty hunter) was dead set on keeping them apart. Now Harry has been released and the pair are together at last, but Harry’s having some adjustment issues as he attempts to ease back into real life. Unfortunately for him, his family isn’t making it the easiest!

Have a look at the preview clip from this week and you’ll see — Harry’s sister is no pushover:

Play

Aw man, Harry better straighten up and fly right, his sister is taking no nonsense. And she’s definitely right about one thing — so much of how others respond is based on tone! Harry can forget about having an attitude at all if he’s going to live with his sister.

Do you think he’ll get it together?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Kevin is excited to see Tiffany, but he’ll be stunned by some unexpected news. Meanwhile, a bomb is dropped on Rick following Raydean’s release.

A brand new episode of “Love After Lockup” premiere this Friday, March 18 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV.

Will you be watching? You already know we will.