‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Indie Is Caught In The Middle After Harry Ticks Off His Family On His First Night Out!

What happens when your man has you running around grabbing burgers for his “brothers” in the halfway house when you good and well his family has been waiting hours for him to come home?

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Love After Lockup’ and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. Friday’s episode of ‘Love After Lockup’ shows Indie grappling with mixed feelings after she’s elated to spend time with Harry following his release but torn over the way he’s inconsiderately treating his family. The clip below features Indie in the middle of the spat between Harry and his family, just hours after his release.

Play

Yikes! Do you think she should have pushed harder to get him to head home, instead of worrying about getting food for his halfway homies? Come on now Harry, you let the mofongo get cold! Three something in the morning was definitely pushing it. Would you let your ex-con brother in the house if he showed up that late? Especially after you cooked for him and he flaked on dinner? We don’t know Indie, your mom and brother might have been right about Harry!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

In this episode, Harry gets a shocking call from his parole officer. Tayler meets Chance for the first time outside prison walls. Rick is blindsided about Raydean’s release. Kaylah awaits Martel’s release, but she’s keeping a secret. Kevin’s ex strikes again.

This sounds ALL bad, all around — aside from Tayler and Chance. Are you excited about this newest season of ‘Love After Lockup?’

An all new episode of “Love After Lockup” premieres this Friday, March 11 at 9pm ET.

Will you be watching? It’s incredible how riveting this show has been over the years. It seems like just yesterday when the first season launched and we were rooting for Andrea and Lamar. Who have been some of your favorite ‘Love After Lockup’ couples?