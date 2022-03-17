On Mar. 17, Wendy Williams finally set the record straight about her mental health state and life amid her extended hiatus from the Wendy Williams Show. She also alleged that she’d be returning to her eponymous daytime talk show despite Sherri Shepherd already being named as her replacement.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the 57-year-old media maven opened up about her reported health troubles and her ongoing financial battle with Wells Fargo that included the financial institution calling her an “incapacitated person.”

Via phone, the “Ask Wendy” host began the segment by reassuring fans that her health was “very well” and that she was “absolutely of sound mind.”

“When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me,” Williams continued. “[My] health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old,” she joked.

Back in February, the former Hot 97 radio host filed for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo demanding that the bank “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and to give her “access to any and all accompanying statements,” according to court documents. The star claimed that the institution denied her access from her account “for weeks” without notice. In court filings, the famous TV host said that she suffered financial hardship “due to her inability to make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations.” A report published by PEOPLE alleged that the Hot Topics icon was “prohibited from accessing several million dollars.”

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don’t want that,” Williams clarified. “I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.” Williams’s money woes began when her former financial adviser Lori Schiller allegedly notified Wells Fargo of the star’s mental health troubles, arguing that she wasn’t in the best state to manage her own finances, but the mother of one has vehemently denied the allegations.

“I want to spend more time with my family and, you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation [with] Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that,” she told viewers on Thursday.

Wendy Williams Says She’ll Return To Host Her Talk Show

As for The Wendy Williams Show, the famous daytime talk show host said she hopes to be back in her coveted purple chair soon.

“I’m very comfortable. You know, my partners with the show — everybody’s ready,” she said. “Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.” Just before the interview ended, Williams sent a message to her fans worldwide. “Keep watching. I’m going to be back on the Wendy show. Bigger and brighter than ever,” she declared.

In February, the show’s production company Debmar-Mercury announced that fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd would be permanently taking over Williams’s daytime talk show slot with her very own series.

The View alum is expected to launch her new talk show, which is reportedly called “Sherri”, in September 2022, but the decision is subject to change depending on Williams’s health, according to the star’s rep, Howard Bragman.

“She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view,” they said in a statement. “She has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

You can watch Wendy’s full interview with GMA below.

