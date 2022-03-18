Bossip Video

Lifetime is on a roll with its sinful saga that started with last year’s popular ‘Lust’ and ‘Envy’ movies seen by over 9.4 million viewers who will surely be clutching their imaginary pearls to the next two installments: ‘Wrath’ and ‘Greed.’

In ‘Wrath,’ single lawyer Chastity Jeffries (Michelle Williams) meets Xavier Collins (Antonio Cupo) who seems to be everything she is looking for in a partner: handsome, smart and a lawyer as well.

As his affection turns to obsession, Chastity realizes that she has been swept up by Xavier’s passion and abandoned her principles.

When Xavier’s jealousy and wrath lead to suspicious actions and dangerous threats, Chastity confides in her mother Sarah (Tina Knowles-Lawson) and turns to her former childhood boyfriend Roger Thompkins (Romeo Miller).

But in the end, it’s Chastity that will have to fight to save herself.

Based on the series of books by Victoria Christopher Murray, ‘Wrath’ premieres Saturday, April 16th at 8/7c on Lifetime ahead of ‘Greed’ on April 23rd at 8/7c.

In ‘Greed,’ interior decorator Zuri Maxwell (Monique Coleman) has it all: a career she adored, loving family and friends, and a good man in her life, artist Stephon Gardner (Nathan Witte).

But greed threatens to destroy everything when Zuri meets handsome benefactor and entrepreneur Godfrey Anderson (Eric Benét) and his fabulously wealthy aunt Miss Viv (LisaRaye McCoy) who have everything Zuri thinks she wants.

As Godfrey romances her, she compromises the values and morals that should guide her in an effort to be part of the moneyed world she so desperately wants to be part of.

Will you be tuning into 'Wrath' and 'Greed' on Lifetime?