We see you in your silver, Kim.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian sort of took Miami again over the weekend.

The SKIMS founder and her younger sister stepped out for dinner Saturday to celebrate the opening of Kim’s SKIMS Swim pop-up shop. Last week, the undergarment mogul announced that she was adding a swimwear line to her SKIMS collection via an announcement showcasing an assortment of bikini photos.

Kim Kardashian Wears Silver Bikini Top To SKIMS Swim Dinner In Miami

To mark the new collection, Kim launched a pop-up shop featuring her swim designs before celebrating the pop-up reveal with a fancy ‘kini clad party in Miami’s Design District.

According to PEOPLE, the SKIMS swimwear soiree featured a handful of notable guests, including Tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova. Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, who wore a hot pink bustier paired with a metallic purple mini-skirt, also attended the event held at SWAN Miami.

Kim, 41, sizzled in a silver-metallic bikini top from her collection, which she set off with a matching pair of hot pants. The reality star wore long, beach waves with a pair of oversized shades and clear booties to complete her nighttime look.

“I’m so excited to be launching SKIMS Swim — know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time,” Kardashian said in a press release. “We’ve really taken the time to make sure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe — both for in and out of the water. There is truly something here for everyone — whether you prefer a more covered-up style or like something more revealing, the collection is designed to be layered and built upon.”

Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Slimmy Trimmy Body In Blue Dress At SKIMS Dinner

Khloé, 37, arrived to the event in a royal blue mini-dress with sheer panels with a bikini top to support her big sis, Kim. Like Kim, Khloé added clear heels and statement sunglasses to her get-up. Doesn’t she look GOOD?

Pete Davidson & Scott Disick Bond While Kim Kardashian Attends SKIMS Pop-Up In Miami

Meanwhile Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson enjoyed a “wild” night with Scott Disick and friends while she was away in Miami. Pete appeared to hijack Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy’s phone to share a video of Scott and others clearly sleeping with the TV on.

“Boyz night was wild,” Pete wrote, adding four sleeping in bed emojis.

“WILD” indeed, lol.

Just last week, Kim revealed that Pete branded her name on his body less than a month after they made their relationship Instagram official following news that Kim is legally single.