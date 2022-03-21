Trevor Noah responds to news that Kanye West was pulled from the GRAMMYs at the last minute and says Ye should be “counseled” instead of “canceled.”

Last week, the Game took to Instagram to reveal that the Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s involvement in the upcoming GRAMMY Awards. Kanye West’s latest album DONDA racked up a total of five nominations, plus, it was reported that the show would go to extreme lengths to accommodate him amid rumors he would be performing.

The cause for Ye being pulled reportedly stemmed from his “concerning online behavior” that included slander towards the upcoming award show’s host, Trevor Noah.

Ye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for calling Trevor a “k**n.” When Trevor Noah responded to Kanye, he was unphased and went on to detail how Ye impacted his life.

It’s understandable that the GRAMMYs would be concerned about having both celebs in the same area, but pulling Ye may have been a step too far, at least according to Noah himself.

Trevor Noah Speaks On Social Media About Kanye Being Pulled From The Grammys

Noah recently spoke out after news circulated Ye was pulled and he once again tried to calm everyone with his response.

Noah would rather that Kanye get some help rather than receive some type of punishment. Since this all went down, Ye has been MIA from social media and focused on finishing his STEM PLAYER exclusive DONDA 2.

When he does return, we’re almost certain he will address everything that’s gone down in his absence.