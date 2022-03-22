Bossip Video

So sweet!

Summer Walker’s baby girl, Bubbles, is growing up so fast. Just about a year ago, the singer welcomed her daughter and in the following months she cut romantic ties with Bubbles’ father for good.

In a series of public arguments, Summer blasted her baby daddy, London On Da Track, over his alleged infidelity and lack of help with their newborn. Then in December, Summer praised her boyfriend Larry for stepping up as a father figure for her precious baby girl before tattooing “Larry” on her face in the following weeks.

Summer Walker Celebrates Bubbles’ 1st Birthday With Stepdaddy Larry

On Monday, Summer Walker shared a photo dump from her daughter’s first birthday party which seemed to have a CoCoMelon theme with clusters of rainbow balloons as decorations. In photos, the singer posed with her daughter and the baby’s stepdad, Larry. The family was all smiles for the cameras in complementary get-ups.

Bubbles’ indoor birthday bash featured a giant ball pit, bouncy house, and a pile of gifts for the baby girl. Swipe to see!

In the past Summer has shared her struggle with social anxiety and her want for privacy, so the photo dump was especially welcomed by fans who left positive birthday shout-outs. One fan wrote, “Stepdaddy season,” attracting over 700 likes in agreement.

Erykah Badu, who helped deliver the baby girl last year, commented, “Love u – badoula.”

Summer Walker Reveals Cardi B & SZA Appear On Extended Version Of ‘No Love’

On Monday, Summer also revealed that she’s releasing an extended remix of her coveted track “No Love” featuring Cardi B and SZA.

Summer and Cardi went live to chat about their excitement ahead of them releasing a new version of “No Love.” The two stars said they’ve already shot a video for the track and they “can’t wait” to release it.

Hit play to see Summer and Cardi talk “No Love.”