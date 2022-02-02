Bossip Video

She’s different, yeah, she’s different!

Sultry singer Summer Walker has a new hairstyle and her fans are in a tizzy over it.

Within the past year, Summer ended her alleged toxic relationship with the father of her daughter Bubbles, London On Da Track. She also released her sophomore project “Still Over It” with the unorthodox marketing of her hard drive and shared that she started a whole new relationship with a man named Larry whose name she tatted on her face.

Summer’s personal style is a reflection of her lifestyle, often changing up her looks and this NEW look has her fans giving their candid opinions. In new photos, Summer shared that she snipped almost all of her hair off, leaving just a patch of what appears to be a loc’d ponytail in the center.

“Legit wanted this hairstyle my whole life,” Summer shared excitedly.

Here is Summer’s new look — do YOU like it???

Summer received some support in the comments under the photos debuting her new look, but there seems to be a lot of criticism over the hairstyle. Her fans are flooding her comment section with opinions and one commenter wrote,

“Ima just keep my mouth closed,” receiving over 1800 likes in agreement. Another said, “Summer baby WTF.”

More reactions are sparking in tweets over the new style, with many making ‘Mortal Kobat’ comparisons.

It was just a few hours ago, but the photo of Summer’s new hair is already going viral. The 28-year-old said however that she’s used to people criticizing her outward appearance in a ten-part audio series called “Mindset” where she touched on people thinking she’s “weird.”

“I’ve had to deal with people thinking I’m weird all my life,” said Summer while intro’ing the audio series. “So it took a lot of time and exploration for me to be comfortable in my skin and learn just to be myself. That’s why I created a Mindset. I’m opening up about some really personal stuff, like my anxiety, how meditation has helped me, and the importance of being true to yourself.”

What do you think of Summer’s new ‘do — would YOU rock it?