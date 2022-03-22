Kylie Jenner is back on social media, sharing more of her second pregnancy with fans and making one big reveal.

On Monday, March 21, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum took to Instagram to release her “To Our Son” video, a follow-up to the pregnancy/birth compilation she released in 2018 to announce her daughter, Stormi Webster, was born.

This time around, fans already knew Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed a son together, but the pair hadn’t shared much beyond a birth announcement and a photo of the little one’s hand.

While the makeup mogul still didn’t give us a glimpse at her son’s face, we got to hear the moment he was welcomed into the world on 2/2/22, which features the “Highest In The Room” rapper yelling, “What’s up big boy!” We also see sweet messages from Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner all wishing their sister/daughter and her baby well.

The Big Reveal

In an unexpected turn of events, just a few hours after posting the video tribute to her son, Kylie went on to announce that she and Travis decided to change their newborn’s name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Obviously, fans got a kick out of this announcement, taking to Twitter to laugh about the famous couple pulling an “artist formerly known as” on their 7-week old son.

For now, the mother of two hasn’t announced what her baby’s new name is, so it’s unclear if they’ve not come up with it yet or if they’re keeping it private for a while to make sure they like it. With the Kardashian family’s new Hulu show coming next month, we’ll find out more about this whole situation soon enough.